Colorado Supreme Court green lights $2 billion property tax relief measure for ballot

The justices concluded they have no jurisdiction to review the constitutionality of Proposition HH prior to voters' approval or rejection at the ballot box.

DENVER — The Colorado Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for a multi-year, multibillion-dollar property tax relief measure to appear on the November ballot, declining to address the argument from a group of largely Republican challengers that Proposition HH violates the state constitution's single-subject requirement.

The lawsuit rocketed through the legal system, with only three months between its filing and the decision from the state's highest court, due to the looming Sept. 11 deadline for the secretary of state to sign off on the contents of the 2023 ballot. The outcome favors Democrats' legislative solution to soaring property valuations, which went up by 40% on average in some areas of the state.

Justice Richard L. Gabriel, in the Aug. 21 opinion, noted the Supreme Court's own precedent barred it from reviewing the challenged provisions of a referred measure that voters have yet to approve or reject.

"Accordingly, we conclude that the district court did not have, and we do not have, subject matter jurisdiction to review (Proposition HH) for compliance with our constitution’s single subject requirement unless and until those measures have been approved by Colorado voters," he wrote.

