It's odd to expect high voter turnout in 2021

COLORADO, USA — Low voter turnout for an election is odd – actually, it's odd years that have low voter turnout.

Colorado historically has among the highest voter turnout in elections that end in even numbers.

Except, next month's election falls in 2021.

Next with Kyle Clark averaged voter turnout for the last three odd-year elections in 2019, 2017 and 2015 and the last three even-year elections in 2020, 2018 and 2016.

In the last three odd-year elections, the state's average voter turnout was 37%. No county had voter participation higher than 60%.

In the last three even-year elections, the state's average voter turnout was 73%. No county had voter participation lower than 60%.

What's the point?

November ballots will be in your mailbox this week. If history repeats itself, a small number of your neighbors will be making the decisions for you.

For example, Ballot Issue 2E in Lone Tree voters asks to increase the sales tax by 1% for the next 10 years.

The money would be for streets, public safety and parks.

In all of Douglas County, not just Lone Tree, voter participation in the last three odd-year elections was 41%.

In the last three even-year elections, voter participation in Douglas County was 79%, the sixth highest county voter turnout in the state.

Ballot Issue 3A in the city of Littleton asks voters for a 0.75% sales tax increase also for streets, public safety and other city improvements.

In all of Arapahoe County, voter participation in the last three odd-years elections was 32%, the fourth worst in the state.

In the last three even-year elections, voter participation in Arapahoe County was 72%.

Ballot question 300 in the city of Boulder asks voters to allow more unrelated people to live under the same roof. One person for every bedroom, plus one more.

The last three odd-year elections saw 41% voter turnout in Boulder County, compared to 75% voter turnout in the last three even-year elections.