Colorado Water Congress to meet in Steamboat

The state's leading voice on water issues will discuss the Colorado River, including a panel on ongoing negotiations among the seven basin states over its future.

Example video title will go here for this video

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Water Congress, the state's leading voice on water issues, will meet Tuesday through Thursday in Steamboat Springs with an agenda focused on challenges.

The conference will host the announcement slated for Tuesday of the next director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board. Legislation adopted in the 2023 session split what had been one job: the water conservation board director and the commissioner for the Upper Colorado River Commission. That legislation has now sent conservation board director Becky Mitchell to the river commission as a full time commissioner and left an opening for the water board director.

A bevy of elected officials will be in Steamboat, including both U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper; U.S. Reps. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette and Lauren Boebert, R-Silt; Gov. Jared Polis; and, Attorney General Phil Weiser.

The Colorado River and the Colorado Water Plan will be the focus of several panels, including a session on the ongoing negotiations among the seven basin states over the future of the river.

> Read the full article on Colorado Politics.

More on the Colorado River basin:

> Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Next with Kyle Clark

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.