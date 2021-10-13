Judge confirms county treasurer, former secretary of state to oversee Mesa County election

Earlier this year, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was removed from her role as elections director. Two others were appointed to oversee the 2021 election.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, under investigation for breaching her own voting system security to leak files to fellow conspiracy theorists, will not be allowed to oversee this year's election.

Earlier this year, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold removed Peters from her role as elections director in Mesa County and appointed former Mesa County Clerk and current Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner (R) to oversee the next election. Mesa County Commissioners appointed former Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams (R). Both have said they are willing to work together.

A district court judge confirmed the two appointments Wednesday.

Peters is accused of bringing an unauthorized person into her office and copying files that ended up in the hands of right-wing election rigging conspiracy theorists.

“Because they breached their duties and committed wrongful acts, Tina Peters and Belinda Knisley cannot be allowed to manage the election in Mesa County," Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement Wednesday. "The freedom to vote is one of the most sacred rights we have as Americans. Today’s ruling gives the voters in Mesa County the reassurance they need that the upcoming election will be free and fair, and administered in a manner that they and all Coloradans can trust."

Peters defended her actions at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's election-rigging conference, without providing any proof to support her theory that elections are rigged.