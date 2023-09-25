Deputies involved in Christian Glass shooting offered a plea deal by DA

Two former Clear Creek deputies were indicted nearly a year ago for the death of Christian Glass. They have until Nov. 2 to consider taking a plea deal.

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — The deputies involved in the 2022 shooting of Christian Glass have a little more than a month to consider plea deals offered by the 5th Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum.

On Monday a judge set a Nov. 2 disposition hearing for former Clear Creek deputies Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould. A spokesman for McCollum said he didn’t have more details on the offers – but a tweet from the Colorado Court system indicated that the offers were given to the defendants last week.

People v Buen and Gould: Offers to resolve both cases were tendered last week by the DA to the defendants. The Court granted the parties a continuance to continue plea agreement discussions. A disposition hearing is set for Nov. 2 at 1:30 pm #CoLaw — CO Courts (@CoCourts) September 25, 2023

Last November, a Clear Creek grand jury indicted Buen, who shot and killed Glass that night, with second degree murder, official misconduct and reckless endangerment. Gould, who wasn’t at the scene that night, was indicted on criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment charges.

Gould allegedly gave the order for deputies to break into Glass’ car while watching the entire encounter with him on a live streamed body camera.

“The family supports the efforts of the D.A. but is frustrated by how slow the process has been,” said Qusair Mohamedbhai, an attorney for the Glass family.

Christian Glass called 911 for help after he got his car stuck on a boulder in Silver Plume. He appeared to be in the midst of a mental health crisis when several officers engaged with him for over an hour. Buen then broke his window, shot him with bean bag rounds, and used a Taser on him before shooting him five times in the chest.

This summer, the Glass family was awarded $19 million dollars in a settlement agreement with Clear Creek County, the Colorado State Patrol, the Georgetown Police Department and the Idaho Springs Police department – all departments with officers on scene that night. Among the many non-economic terms of the settlement, Clear Creek County has implemented a crisis response team to respond to calls.