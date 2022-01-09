Denver City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega is running for mayor

The councilwoman released a statement Friday to tell Coloradans that she's throwing her hat in the ring for mayor in 2023.

DENVER — Denver City Councilwoman Deborah "Debbie" Ortega is running for mayor.

She announced filing her candidacy for the 2023 election in a statement Friday, which read:

“Today, I am proudly filing my candidacy to be Mayor for the people of Denver.

For over 40 years, I have been a trailblazer in Denver, advocating for meaningful policy to address the issues that matter most to our neighbors and local businesses.

It is time for Denver to chart a new course. This will require a leader who works side-by-side with the people, as I have for my entire career. Together, we will find the best path forward to balance growth and development with critical infrastructure. We can increase affordable housing — especially for middle income earners. We can expand parks and open space. We can ensure access to multi-modal transportation options and protect against climate change. We will work as a team to combat crime, increase safety and help our neighbors experiencing homelessness to move off our streets and into stable housing and employment.

I am of the people and for the people and working together we can forge a proud future for the city we all love.”

Ortega has served on City Council for nearly 28 years and was elected to an at-large position in 2011. She has experience winning votes as an at-large council person in every corner of the city.

She was re-elected at-large in 2015 and 2019.

Ortega is viewed as one of the more centrist Democrats on City Council.

She's known for her engagement in public works, serving as chair of Del Norte Neighborhood Development Corporation, a non-profit building affordable housing, and previously on the board of directors and as chair of the board of Latina Safehouse.

Recently, Ortega voted against the renovations at Denver International Airport, which fell behind schedule and went well over budget.

She also has a well-documented independent streak, sponsoring actions vetoed by Mayor Michael Hancock. These included an ordinance to limit plastic bag use in 2013, and last year's flavored tobacco ban.

Ortega's announcement makes her the second high-profile candidate to announce their run in the past month. Her announcement follows that of former Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce CEO Kelly Brough.