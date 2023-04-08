After city clears first homeless encampment under new mayor, this man wonders what's next

The city moved forward with the sweep because of a rat infestation, despite not having available housing units that the mayor says are in the pipeline.

DENVER — The city of Denver waited until 7 on Friday morning before erecting metal fencing around the sidewalks at 22nd and Stout streets, and telling the people living on the street they had to move.

"I'm just trying to get out of the way," said James Lewis II. "It is what it is."

Lewis said he'd been living in a tent in the area with his girlfriend for about nine months, even though he said he has a housing voucher, he hasn't figured out how to use it.

"So we got to kick It in gear as as far as pursuing that," he said.

When Mayor Mike Johnston visited the encampment on Thursday, he talked to Lewis.

"He said he’s gonna send somebody to talk to me about our voucher and getting it expedited," Lewis said about his conversation with the mayor.

While his girlfriend believes the new administration is all talk, he's giving the guy a chance, and hoping he gets help while someone with the city still knows where he is.

If he doesn't hear anything by noon, Lewis said "chances are no one's coming."

Lewis took down his tent, and wheeled several carts across the street by 8:30.

Eventually, someone from the mayor's office came over to talk to him.

WATCH: Johnston's homelessness point person on approach to sweeps, finding housing

"I'm Josh with the mayor's office," he said shaking Lewis' hand. "I know you’ve got the voucher and everything so the HOST folks should be able to help navigate that."

HOST is a team with the city's Department of Housing and Stability. They were there, but by the time Lewis made it across the street, they were on the other side of the block helping transport a pregnant woman and her partner to a hotel.

An officer with Denver Police's Homeless Outreach Team said that kind of help is on a "case by case basis."

The HOST team got in their white van, and drove away.

Another advocate talked to Lewis and reassured him the mayor's office knows his story and is trying to help.

"Hopefully it would include the hotel stay," he said. "Maybe, I don’t know."

Lewis waited in the parking lot for several hours after the sweep, and he was never connected with help.

He plans to sleep in an alley on Friday night.