Denver Fire stretched thin as city grows

DENVER — As Denver grows, there will be growing pains, and some can even be emergencies.

Denver Fire said there are parts of the city growing so fast, they need to make changes to keep up and noticed it based on their response times right now.

Captain J.D. Chism said the agency is feeling stretched thin, northeast Denver in particular.

"That growth isn't a bad thing," Chism said. "We want to keep up."

The fire department is getting more calls for help in northeast Denver and noticing an issue with how long it takes to get there.

"We've had more instances not quite meeting that four-minute goal," Chism said of the area along Pena Boulevard near Tower Road.

Chism said it's happening time to time, but it's not the norm. He also said the department knows if they don't fix this now, the problem will only get worse.

"[We're] Telling the citizens of Denver we want to be who we promised we are going to be for you," Chism said.

Two of the fire stations in northeast Denver were built in 1986 and 2004.

According to census data, the number of people living in the area grew from about 44,826 people in 2010 to 74,264 in 2020. That's roughly 66% in 10 years.

A map of city development shows a big chunk of the area shaded in brown, indicating new construction or plans that are under review. The city, developers, and fire departments are talking to each other.

Chism said sometimes that's an ask of developers to help pitch in finances to make sure they can put firefighters and apparatus where they are needed.

"We try," he said. "I'm not saying it goes anywhere. It's a part of the conversation."

Denver Fire does have approval to build a new fire station near 52nd and Tower Road, but it's still three years away from opening and the agency needs a fix now.

It's asking city council for funds to add a rig and staff to an existing station to keep up with the calls.

As for now, if firefighters are already responding to an emergency and another call comes in, Denver Fire has a protocol in place to pull resources form other stations. That it ends up leaving holes in resources in multiple spots around the city temporarily.

Of course, this growth is happening outside of Denver as well.

We asked the folks leading the Aurora Highlands project what their public safety protocol is. This is a project designed to be home to 50,000 people when finished.

In a statement, Director of On-Site Development and Principal Carla Ferreira said:

"Developers are required to have public safety plans before breaking ground, so needless to say, The Aurora Highlands does have a plan in place. We have been working with the city of Aurora, public safety, and the fire department to come to a consensus that a development of this size needs its own fire department. We have proposed a permanent fire station within our development and are in the process of getting that approved. That said, we have been fortunate so far in the early stages of our development that response times have been very safe and reasonable, and we haven't had any issues."