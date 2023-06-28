Denver says repairs after Nuggets championship celebration total $10K

Most repairs were for traffic signs and signals.

DENVER — Denver just got the bill after a big night on the town.

Fans packed the streets of the LoDo neighborhood after the Denver Nuggets’ championship win over the Miami Heat earlier this month.

While most of the crowd was on its best behavior, others climbed onto traffic lights, shot off fireworks and tore apart e-scooters.

A spokesperson for the Denver Dept. of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) said people did about $8,000 to $10,000 in damage to city property.

Most of the destruction happened around 18th and Blake streets, 20th and Blake streets and 20th and Market streets, according to DOTI, and most repairs were to traffic signs and signals.

“This amount does not capture the time/expertise that went into completing these repairs, which meant redirecting some staff from projects they were already assigned to,” the department said.

To put that cost in perspective, an old report from the Associated Press said damage done after the 1999 Super Bowl celebration in Denver totaled $160,000. Police made 20 arrests that night, when windows of the Brown Palace Hotel were broken and people started bonfires.

Ten people, including a suspect, were shot after the Nuggets championship game, but the Denver Police Department believe the shooting was not connected to the celebration. Police said it was the result of a drug deal.

"The thing to focus on is there were literally tens of thousands of people that were in the downtown area that were peacefully celebrating," Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas Thomas said. "Unfortunately, there was a small group of individuals who decided to engage in illegal behavior, and shots were fired and things went awry."