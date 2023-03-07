The Ross-Barnum Library could get a name change

Denver Public Library found problematic details in P.T. Barnum's past.

DENVER — Three years after the social justice protests of 2020, the Denver Public Library is still working through aspects of its own history.

A particular piece of that history, in the Barnum neighborhood, could get a new name depending on local feedback.

The Ross-Barnum Branch has been at West 1st Avenue and Lowell Boulevard since 1954. The library was originally named for Frederick Ross, a businessman and philanthropist in Denver, and P.T. Barnum, a businessman and co-founder of the Barnum and Bailey Circus.

"When we, as a nation, were watching the George Floyd situation unfold, I think it really caused us to pause," Erika R. Martinez, DPL's director of communications and community engagement, said. "And that really prompted us to think about our own spaces and the names that are on those buildings."

Through research, DPL learned Barnum once owned property in Denver, though rarely visited. They also found details about Barnum's problematic past.

Barnum, the library said, "leased" a Black woman to put on display for customers. According to Smithsonian Magazine, this wasn't an isolated event, either.

Martinez said they don't want to come from a place of erasing history, but DPL wants to be thoughtful about what the name represents.

"Because we are community hubs, it is very important for a library system to really understand and engage with the community to better serve them," Martinez said.

DPL recently asked people to fill out a survey online to share opinions about changing the library's name. The library system will evaluate the feedback before making a decision.