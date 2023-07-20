Denver sues church over access to mountain park land

Axton Ranch was donated to the city and county of Denver two years ago, but there's only one road in, and Denver doesn't own it.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The city and county of Denver is suing a church after a legal standstill over access to land designated for a mountain park continues.

When Axton Ranch was donated to Denver, the city was supposed to have its first new mountain park in 80 years. The only issue? The city can't access the land, because there's only one road in, and Denver doesn't own it.

Axton Ranch in Gilpin and Jefferson counties was donated to Denver back in 2021, and Camp Eden Road is the only way to get to the 448 acres given to the city. The road is owned by Beth Eden Baptist Church in Wheatridge, which Denver's been in standstill negotiations with even before the deed was signed.

Camp Eden Road also leads to Camp Eden, the church's Christian summer camp.

Now, the city is threatening to use eminent domain against the church - a law that gives a government or its agent the right to take private property for public use as long as it pays the value of that property back to the original owner.

According to court documents, Denver is asking a judge to determine the value of the church's road, so the city can then pay that amount Beth Eden and gain access to the road.

The city claims that the public easement "is necessary and in the public interest" and that it "requires access to Axton Ranch promptly to manage and protect its property, and to ultimately allow for public access and enjoyment of Axton Ranch,” according to the suit.

This isn't the first time Denver's tried to come to an agreement with the church over access to the land. It made offers on May 31 and July 3 only to be shot down.

“Despite over a year of communicating about an easement and many months negotiating the terms of an easement, the two parties were unable to reach an agreement,” the city wrote in its lawsuit. “Therefore, Denver does not have access to Axton Ranch.” In the documents, the city estimates the cost of the road to be $9,735.

A hearing for the lawsuit has not yet been scheduled.