This guy's doing what Denver, and the sun, won't

Bryan Wilson has a new workout. If Denver, and the sun, won't clear the snow and ice, he's going to do it himself.

DENVER — Bryan Wilson does not go to a gym, but is getting quite the workout this week.

He is helping to do what the sun, the city and some residents have not.

"I was down on Colfax yesterday, in front of a gym, and somebody came out and thanked me, and I said, 'Well, save money on a gym membership,'" Wilson said while shoveling out a sidewalk that connects the Garfield Neighborhood Bikeway.

The bikeway was recently created to connect City Park to the Cherry Creek Trail. Garfield Street itself is still snow-packed and icy, the city's responsibility. Wilson was working on a sidewalk that connects the bikeway from the northside of 6th Avenue to the southside of 6th Avenue.

"You can kind of see on the street here, like the little arrows, that's to direct bikes where to cross, and so there is a curb cut between these dashed lines here," Wilson said. "The question I have for the city is, 'Yeah, this is great infrastructure, but who is supposed to clear this when it does snow?'"

Next with Kyle Clark reached out to Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) spokeswoman Nancy Kuhn for an interview. She replied only by text message.

"Ice is addressed by city crews after as storm, either by someone asking that we drop some deicer, which can provide a little traction and possibly accelerate melting (the latter of which would depend on temperatures and thickness of the ice)," Kuhn wrote. "Ice removal requires a big piece of equipment called a grader. We have a handful of graders that we send out after a storm to remove ice in response to complaints, and that cover the entire city."

Residents can complain using 311 or Denver's pocketgov.

"DOTI is, I think, who should be responsible here," Wilson said.

He has been busy this week.

Wilson also cleared space between barriers blocking a street entrance at Cheesman Park. He also cleared curb cuts along 12th Avenue and at Colfax Avenue and Steele Street.

"The reception I get from other pedestrians is actually really good. Very appreciative," Wilson said.

According to Kuhn, curb cuts are the responsibility of the nearby property owner.

"Property owners are to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks, including adjacent ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) ramps," Kuhn wrote via text.

While clearing the bikeway sidewalk, Wilson was surprised to see what drove by on Sixth Avenue.

"Is this a street sweeper? What are they sweeping?" Wilson asked.

A city street sweeper drove by. The person driving would be the same person who could be behind the wheel of a city plow.

Wilson has an idea to speed up snow removal, at an incentive.

"Let's say I report this and get a case number. Then separately, I clear it and report that I cleared it with the same case number, and then they can set up a way to just pay people like once a month for doing that," Wilson said.

That would at least reimburse him for how he gets ready for the next day's work.

"I usually go to a nearby watering hole and have a few and recharge for the next day," Wilson said.