Denver's top elected officials oppose Polis administration's 'fundamentally flawed' housing proposal

The statement comes one day after the Metro Mayors' Caucus issued a letter opposing the Polis administration plan.

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Denver City Council President Jamie Torres on Wednesday broke their silence on the Polis administration's land use plan, issuing a joint statement condemning Senate Bill 213 as a "fundamentally flawed" proposal that Denver's municipal government opposes.

In their statement, Hancock and Torres said they agreed with the goals of SB 213, noting the city has deployed many of the same tools — accessory dwelling units, a comprehensive plan and transit corridor density — to address the city's affordable housing crisis.

"We greatly appreciate that Gov. Polis and the bill sponsors have stepped forward to remove barriers for affordable housing, promote middle housing solutions, seek density near transit and ensure all communities across Colorado take on a role in addressing this fundamental challenge," they wrote.

Where they part ways with the governor is on the bill's top-down approach, its efforts to hand over local control over land use decisions to the state, the lack of real affordability requirements and the potential for shutting out community voices on land-use decisions.

