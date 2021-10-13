Dominion Voting employee sues 16 people, groups for defamation in Denver courtroom

Former Dominion Voting Systems employee, Eric Coomer, has sued 16 people, groups for defamation after they accused the company of rigging the 2020 election.

COLORADO, USA — The "Big Lie" may have originated in Colorado – the election rigging conspiracy theory shared by President Trump's campaign, without evidence, is essentially on trial in a Denver District courtroom.

Eric Coomer, a former Dominion Voting Systems employee living in Colorado, has sued 16 people or groups for defamation. Those being sued include Donald J. Trump for President, Joe Oltmann, the leader of local conservative group FEC United, Colorado conservative commentator Michelle Malkin, attorney Rudy Giuliani, former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell, Newsmax Media and The Gateway Pundit.

Coomer went into hiding after Oltmann claimed, without proof, that he heard a conference call where Dominion was plotting with Antifa to give the election to President Biden.

That call was not recorded and no one besides Oltmann has said they heard the call.

In the hearing, the attorney for Oltmann said that it didn't matter if Coomer was actually on the original call that Oltmann listened in on, just that Oltmann believe it was Coomer.

When is an election lie defamation?

To win a defamation case, Coomer must prove "actual malice."

"If it's a matter of public concern, you're still going to have to show actual malice and you're still going to have to show that there was reckless disregard for the truth," said First Amendment attorney Jessica Smith. "I think that's where they're going to go here, you knew that these things were false or you acted with a high degree with awareness that they were false."

There are two prongs that Coomer must prove.

Whether or not the person entertained serious doubts to the truth or falsity of the material. Whether or not the defendant acted with a high degree of awareness as to the probable falsity of the material.

Proving defamation and actual malice has a high bar: clear and convincing evidence. It's not beyond a reasonable doubt, but it's higher than the 50/50 preponderance of evidence standard used in many civil cases.

The two-day hearing is to determine if there is enough proof for Coomer's case to continue. The judge could dismiss the claims against any of the 16 defendants separate from each other.

Based on the testimony on day one, the attorneys for many of the defendants seemed to point to Oltmann's original story, which was shared through his podcast, Malkin's YouTube channel and by The Gateway Pundit.

"I'm not surprised that they're all pointing the buck at each other," said Smith. "It shouldn't necessarily matter that they were simply repeating what somebody else said. That isn't necessarily a complete defense to a defamation claim."

For instance, the attorney for Giuliani said that when Giuliani made his comments about Dominion, it was already all over the news.

"It wasn't our statements about Dr. Coomer that created the controversy, we were simply commenting on the controversy," said Giuliani attorney Joe Sibley. "We can't be accused of creating the controversy with our statements. It already existed."

The attorney for Trump's campaign used a tweet by campaign surrogate Eric Trump as proof they did not create the false claim.

They showed a retweet from Eric Trump's personal account on Nov. 17, which retweeted a story by The Gateway Pundit about Oltmann's story.

"There is no original comment. No added commentary," said attorney Eric Holway. "The only content is what is actually in the news article."

"It shouldn't necessarily be a complete defense to something, 'oh, I was just sharing someone else's opinion.' You still shared it," said Smith.

The hearing will continue on Thursday.