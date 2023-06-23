Accusation that Polis is keeping disaster relief away from Dougco based on politics doesn't hold up

So far, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis has issued a verbal disaster declaration for four counties.

DENVER — The Colorado Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said Gov. Jared Polis (D) on Thursday made a verbal disaster declaration for Lincoln, Elbert, El Paso and Washington counties to free up extra resources after this week’s severe weather.

Friday, a leader in the Colorado Republican Party called out Polis on social media, asking why the governor didn’t make a similar declaration for Douglas County because of the EF-1 tornado that hit Highlands Ranch.

“Hey, Gov. Polis! Why are you ignoring Douglas County? Couldn’t be our conservative politics — could it? #DougCo was hit as hard, if not harder than other counties. What gives?” Roger Hudson, the Colorado GOP’s deputy chief of staff and a city councilman in Castle Pines, tweeted on Friday morning.

Kristi Burton Brown, the former head of the Colorado GOP, also went to Twitter to accuse the governor of playing politics.

Three of the four counties in the disaster declaration (Lincoln, Elbert, Washington), however, have a higher percentage of Republican voters than Douglas County. The fourth, El Paso, has the largest number of registered Republicans of any county in Colorado.

Thursday’s disaster declaration covered the counties impacted by severe weather on Wednesday. The severe weather that hit Douglas County came Thursday, as the declaration related to Wednesday’s damage was announced.

On Wednesday, a home in Logan County was destroyed by a tornado that touched down near Willard at 3:45 p.m. Near Akron, in Washington County, twin tornadoes touched down at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The declaration related to that severe weather outbreak was posted on Twitter by OEM at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Douglas County itself did not issue a disaster declaration for Thursday's damage before Friday afternoon.

OEM said more counties could be added to the governor’s list “as damage assessments are conducted following additional storms through the week.”

If a disaster declaration is issued, "it authorizes the use of funds and permits the use of Special Delegation of State Controller’s Contract Signature Authority, and allows Colorado OEM to mobilize state resources, and encumber and expend these funds as determined by the Director of the OEM," OEM said.