Fact-checking claims made in Denver's mayoral runoff debate

Johnston and Brough met Tuesday for the last of 9NEWS' debates in the 2023 race before Election Day on June 6.

DENVER — Following the third and final Denver mayoral debate hosted by 9NEWS, a few of the statements made by Mike Johnston and Kelly Brough need to be examined.

The claims from Johnston are about Denver receiving help with migrants coming from the southern border.

Johnston: "I have a real belief that there are mayors around the region that would help us. I have confidence if you call Anna Stout in Grand Junction and you call John Suthers down in Colorado Springs, and others, they will want to do their part."

9NEWS reached out to Stout on Wednesday.

She said that “it is fair to say” that Grand Junction would be open to helping. However, she said she has not had any conversation with either Johnston or Brough. She added that it would not be appropriate to have conversations with a mayoral candidate about what Grand Junction would be willing to do.

9NEWS also reached out to Suthers in Colorado Springs. His office provided a generic statement, which included: "we are in continual contact with our partners if there is a need to support..."

Johnston: "When you know what the numbers are that are coming and you know your capacity, you can partner with Aurora or a Fort Collins or a Pueblo or a Colorado Springs, and say, 'Can you take 30? Can you take 50? What's your capacity?’"

At a news conference last week, current Denver mayor Michael Hancock said that the city does not get advanced notice that “busloads of people” are coming.

9NEWS reached out to Aurora, Fort Collins, Pueblo, in addition to Colorado Springs and Grand Junction.

Aurora’s statement said, “…without any city-owned shelter space or related infrastructure, the city is currently limited in its ability to house individuals.”

Pueblo’s mayor statement included, “While our capacity is limited and untested, if requested, I would be inclined to help.”

A Fort Collins spokesperson did not respond by the deadline for this story.

According to the Denver Office of Emergency Management, the city asked metro area mayors and counties for help in December. Only three provided help.

Larimer County agreed to shelter migrants for a short time, while Adams and Boulder Counties sent staff to temporarily work at Denver shelters.

Brough: “I would have never opposed that measure. I would strongly support it.”

That answer by Brough was in response to a question posed by Johnston during the Q&A portion of the debate, where each candidate was allowed to ask the other one question.

In 2016, Brough was CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. Johnston asked about Brough and the Chamber’s opposition to a 2016 bill, which became law, that provides pregnancy-related workplace accommodations. Some of those accommodations include longer breaks, limits on lifting and modified work schedules.

Let’s go back to what Brough said.

Brough: “I would have never opposed that measure. I would strongly support it.”

The Chamber, with Brough as CEO, opposed that bill. It is listed in the 32-page document on the Chamber’s website that shows the group’s past policy positions. Regarding the pregnancy-related workplace accommodations bill, the Chamber wrote: “This proposal as originally filed duplicates and grossly expands protections and remedies already existing in current federal law.”

Johnston: "Well, the Chamber opposed it under your leadership."

Brough: "The Chamber isn't running for mayor. I am."

Brough acknowledged that distinction in the debate. She admitted to personal positions that opposed the public position that the Chamber took with her as CEO. However, to know which is which, you have to ask her about each individual policy.

