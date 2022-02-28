Sheriff's office reminds residents guns lost in Marshall Fire must be reported

The Isabella Joy Thallas Act, which went into effect in September, requires gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms to law enforcement.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado law enacted last year requires owners to report lost or stolen firearms to their local law enforcement. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is reminding residents that includes guns lost in the Marshall Fire.

The sheriff's office issued the reminder Monday.

"We know that many Boulder County residents are dealing with significant loss right now due to the Marshall Fire, but as you itemize belongings that you have lost, please remember to report to your local law enforcement agency if you find that any firearms that you own are missing in their entirety," the department said in a release. "You do not need to report damaged firearms, where you have recovered parts and have accounted for the firearm."

The Isabella Joy Thallas Act, which went into effect in September, requires gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms to law enforcement within five days of realizing that they're missing.

The law is named for the woman who was murdered on June 10, 2020 while she and her boyfriend were walking their dog outside their apartment in Denver’s Ballpark neighborhood. The man accused of shooting and killing her allegedly did so with a gun stolen from a Denver police sergeant.

Owners need their gun's serial number to report it missing. The BCSO recommends that people who lost those records in the fire call the gun shop or federal firearms licensee where they bought it, or any shop where the gun has been serviced.

The sheriff's office said residents of Superior or unincorporated Boulder County should file a report with the sheriff's office. Residents of Louisville should file a report with the Louisville Police Department.