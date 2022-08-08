Public display in Golden features 'Itty Bitty' art

The Itty Bitty Art Project in Golden is shrinking public art, so that people can have the experience of stumbling upon something new.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Golden, Colorado is full of public art, and the city's public art commission just added 14 new pieces to the city's collection.

You just might need to squint to find them.

"It’s the Itty Bitty Art Tour," Kristie Brice, the commission's chair, said.

14 minuscule works of art are hidden in plain sight along Washington Avenue and the Clear Creek Trail.

"Citizens really love it, tourists really love it, it’s been a really successful, fun project," she said.

The Itty Bitty Art Tour is Anne Fitzgerald's first foray into creating public art.

"It was really fun to have that immediate interaction," she said. "You usually get the reaction when the art's done, not during it, so that was cool."

Her piece is called "Take Flight" on the Washington Avenue bridge over Clear Creek.

"I love the small aspect of it because it’s more like you’re going to stumble upon it," she said.

Just up the street is Christina Lo'ren Morrison's teeny mural "Cowboy Compy", of a Compsognathus dinosaur wearing a cowboy hat.

"I like to make people smile," she said.

The tiny piece sits below a more traditionally sized mural she painted for the city.

"I think it’s really important that art not be exclusive, that it be here for people to come and see and experience," she said.

Farther up Washington is "The Golden Herd", a 3D piece tucked into a brick wall.

"When I heard about this project, which just brought me to joy and smiles, we looked at different sites and I thought this brick wall called my name," artist Judith Cassel-Mamet said.

She put small toy bison and some trees into the brick, and colored in a blue sky behind them.

"I love the whole storytelling aspect of this whole itty-bitty project because it really does give everybody a chance to look and find," she said.

Daniel Morrison typically works in animation and augmented reality.

For the Itty Bitty Art Project, he turned to 3D Printing and made use of some objects sticking out of walls.

"I did this little alien guy just trying to make use of all the sprinkler heads and weird water distribution faucets," he said.

He also squeezed a train into some concrete cracks by the Golden Library, and stuck a few rock climbers into the bricks by the Clear Creek Amphitheater.

People are more than welcome to wander around discovering the 14 different pieces along Washington and the Clear Creek Trail.

But if you want to know exactly where to look, you can check out this map on Golden's website.