Hancock administration made a taxpayer-funded feature-length film celebrating his greatness

The city says it doesn't know how much taxpayer-funded employee time was spent on the project but that "much of this" was done on employees' personal time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — A 94-minute documentary praising outgoing Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will be Hancock’s property for future self-promotion after the city gave him the copyright to the film made by city employees.

The documentary, Denver Rising – The Transformative Leadership of Mayor Michael B. Hancock, premiered Wednesday following Hancock’s farewell address on city-owned Denver TV 8.

The film is a biography of Hancock’s life, including a rosy look at Hancock’s 12 years in office, with effusive praise from local leaders and city employees.

A city spokesman said he was not able to say how much the film cost to produce. Spokesman Mike Strott said the documentary was primarily produced by an employee of the Mayor’s office who spent “several months” on the project.

An employee in the city’s human resources department was also credited on the film. Strott did not have an estimate of how many work hours that employee spent on the documentary. He said much of the project was done on their personal time. Strott said there were no additional costs outside city employee time.

Strott confirmed that Hancock, not the city, holds the copyright to the finished documentary.

Hancock has not said what his future plans are upon leaving office on Monday.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.