The scramble to find a Hebrew bible before Polis' second inauguration

There was about a half hour to find a Tanakh for Colorado Gov. Jared Polis before Tuesday's inauguration.

DENVER — When Democrat Jared Polis, Colorado's first Jewish governor, was sworn-in for a second term, he did so on a copy of the Hebrew bible called the Tanakh.

But it wasn’t his Tanakh.

Polis misplaced his copy just before the inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, leading members of the Jewish community to frantically text around in search of another.

Avi Halzel is the head of Denver Jewish Day School and happened to be at a national conference for Jewish day schools at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel. Temple Emanuel's rabbi, Emily Hyatt, texted him in search of a Tanakh.

"I said, 'Avi, we need a Tanakh, and we need to get it to the Capitol. And we have like 25 minutes to do it," Hyatt recalled.

Halzel's response: "Who needs what?"

Once he understood what they needed, Halzel convinced a vendor at the conference to give him one of the Tanakhs he had for sale before dashing to the Capitol.

"I pull into this little bit of space off the road, all blocked off. And then I see police officers start to approach me I'm thinking, 'Oh, my goodness, they're they're never going to believe this,'" he said. "Somebody came running down as planned, gave me a hug, took the bible and went back up."

Halzel had made it with seconds to spare and left once again.

"We got another update just a few minutes later saying that the mission was accomplished and that the bible was in the hands of the people who needed it in order to be able to get it to the governor, so that he could be sworn in," Hyatt said.

Polis' office said the community effort to find the Tanakh represents the Jewish value that "each person is responsible for one another." The governor plans to sign the Tanakh and return it to the owner.

