How did the pandemic affect superbugs?

A superbug is a bacterium or fungi that resists antibiotics - after using antibiotics to treat COVID, superbug concerns are higher among researchers.

COLORADO, USA — Medical professionals are calling it a 'shadow pandemic,' and it's the number of times people fall sick with a bug that's resistant to the antibiotics designed to wipe it out.

University of Colorado Boulder Professor Corrie Detweiler said COVID-19 made the problem worse, but she wants to find a solution.

She said a superbug is a bacterium or a fungi that's resistant to clinical antibiotics. The more antibiotics are used, the more a collective resistance is built to medications we routinely rely on.

If that resistance built further, Detweiler said "it would radically change our lives."

In 2019, before the pandemic, the CDC reported that more than 3 million Americans fell sick with this kind of infection.

They believe things got worse during the pandemic, when antibiotics were given to early COVID patients when it wasn't always necessary.

Doctors had been scrambling to simultaneously learn about and treat COVID. Detweiler said during that time "there was a fair amount of chaos."

This isn't a blame game, though.

In the years leading up the pandemic, health care professionals were doing a better job of being judicious when they used antibiotics, and fewer people died from these kinds of superbug infections. These things just fell apart with COVID.

"As it was a pandemic, we didn't know what was happening and didn't know how to treat it," Detweiler explained. Now, two and a half years later, we're better equipped.

When it comes to superbugs nationally, the CDC says "these setbacks can and must be temporary."

On a state-level, the reality inside Colorado hospitals varies.

Dr. David Wyles at Denver Health said that antibiotic resistant infections are not surging.

"There is more drug resistance on the coast than the middle of the country," Wyles said.

Meanwhile, doctors within the Health One system are seeing an increase that matches national trends.

The state health department said it's too early to talk statewide trends. Part of the solution lies in the way doctors treat patients.

"The general trend for most all infection is shortening our courses of antibiotics. We continue to learn we over-treat many infections," Wyles said.

Another strategy is discovering new antibiotics, which is a slow process for a reason.

"It's a little bit tough for a lot of larger pharmaceutical companies," Wyles said. "My understanding is that there's not a great deal of financial incentives for them to develop new antibiotics."

"Money is in pharmaceuticals and meds that people need to take for the rest of their lives," he explained, citing drugs like ones that lower cholesterol and anti-hypertensives.