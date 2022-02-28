Widow of man killed in I-70 truck crash writes to Polis, gets form letter in response

The letter she received from Polis' office was the same one that was sent to someone who did not lose a loved one in the crash.

DENVER — When a widow reached out to the governor by mail, she did not expect an apology, but she thought she would get more than a form letter in response.

Gage Evans' husband, Bill Bailey, was killed in the I-70 semi-truck crash in Lakewood in 2019.

The inexperienced driver, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, made a series of bad decisions, lost his brakes and crashed into rush hour traffic, killing four.

He was initially sentenced to 110 years, but Gov. Jared Polis commuted the sentence to 10 years on Dec. 30.

One month later, on Jan. 30, Evans sent Polis a letter in the mail.

"We still feel that the community, as a whole, regard Aguilera-Mederos as the victim because he has been painted as an upstanding Cuban immigrant boy whose brakes happened to go out on a hill in Colorado where there was traffic stopped on the highway, which is not at all what happened," Evans said.

She wrote Polis because she wanted him to know how she felt following the Dec. 30 Zoom meeting he held with survivors and victims' family members. During that meeting, he let them know he was commuting the sentence to 10 years.

"I did not think that I would get an answer from him," Evans said. "I said I wanted to have, on the official record, that the way he went about this was very harmful to the actual victims of the crash."

Evans sent her letter certified mail with a return receipt, so someone at the governor's office would have to sign for it.

"I really figured that if it was sent with a signature verification from his office that it would be passed on to him," Evans said. "I wanted it to be not an email, but a physical letter, so that hopefully it would draw more attention."

In her letter, Evans identified herself in the second paragraph.

"I assumed that it was registered and since the governor, obviously, knows my name because I've been making quite a fuss, that it would be forwarded to him pretty quickly," Evans said. "The response that I got back was an absolute duplicate of a response that a friend of mine got."

The letter she received from Polis' office was the same one that was sent to someone who did not lose a loved one in the crash, including this paragraph:

"We wanted to let you know that we have received your comments concerning Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’s case and will ensure that your passion and concern is brought to the Governor’s attention. Please know the Governor takes input from everyday Coloradans seriously and will continue to consider the concerns of our citizens when making decisions moving forward. We sincerely appreciate your activism and interest in the Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’s case."

"This letter ends with, 'again, thank you for taking the time to discuss this important topic,'" Evans said.

"When we were made away of this -- I actually have the letter here. This is the actual physical letter here," Polis said during an interview on Monday. "If it pertains to a very personal matter that is pending a decision, it's very likely I would see it. This was a month after the decision. I was shown it later."

Polis explained that he has a staff of three who review physical mail, email and social media.

"Every week, I get a weekly report from all the correspondence that came in. It'll say you got 650 emails. It'll break it down by topic. You got 150 letters. You got this many calls. It could be hundreds to low thousands if you combine every form of communication into our office," Polis said.

Regarding Evans, he said family members received extra outreach leading up to the commutation decision. He met with family members before making a decision and then on the day of the decision.

"There's an extra form of outreach to listen from the victim's perspective whenever we're considering a commutation," Polis said.

When asked, he never said if she should have received a personalized response to her letter after the commutation decision.

"There's occasions when I call people as a response. There's occasions when I flag a note for a response," Polis said.

He said he would be willing to talk with her one-on-one if that is what she wanted.

