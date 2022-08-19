Llamas rock Leadville's 100-mile race

Leadville's 100-mile race is staffed by supply-carrying llamas, to the delight of its runners.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEADVILLE, Colo. — This weekend hundreds of runners will race through the mountains around Leadville for the town's infamous 100-mile run.

When they're about halfway done, they'll hit the trail's highest point and see something unexpected.

Llamas. About two-dozen llamas.

For 20 years now, race organizers have relied on the fuzzy pack animals to haul supplies up to Hope Pass.

The llamas carry 70 lbs. each, made up of food, water and medical equipment. A group of volunteers help pack them and set up the aid station.

But why llamas, and why not horses or burros or helicopters?

Leadville 100 race director Tamira Jenlink is all for the llamas.

"The llamas are just smarter beings, and also they're very attentive. They're very agile," Jenlink said as she sang their praises. "They're just good natured, and I think it also, over the years, has added this amazing layer for the participants."

The athletes' surprise of seeing llama never gets old, she added, and neither does the little energy boost from seeing the friendly, fuzzy faces.

Although, it might take a minute for runners to realize they are not oxygen deprived and seeing things.

"For some people, it's like 'is this a hallucination? Is this real? What is this?" Jenlink said.

"I think animals are kind of one of our most amazing gifts in the world, and that sort of boost in morale is kind of huge right at that point," she said. "But there is a definite component of hallucination for some folks I think."

The llamas went up today so organizers can set up the aid station. The 100-mile race starts at 4 a.m. tomorrow.