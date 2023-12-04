Legislation to ban ghost guns introduced

For those who already possess ghost guns, the bill provides a compliance period through the end of 2023 to get the firearm serialized.

DENVER — Ghost guns could become illegal in Colorado under legislation introduced on Wednesday in the General Assembly.

The use of ghost guns — nonserialized firearms that can be assembled from kits or printed by a 3D printer — has exploded in the last several years. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms reported in 2022 that 20,000 suspected ghost guns were recovered by law enforcement in criminal investigation in 2021.

In Colorado, two recent mass shootings were tied to individuals who used ghost guns. A 17-year-old at East High School last month reportedly used a ghost gun to shoot two school administrators, and later took his own life with the weapon. The shooter at Club Q last November, where five people died, also reportedly used a ghost gun.

The bill proposed by Sens. Chris Hansen, D-Denver, and Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora, would ban ghost guns in Colorado, and for those who already possess ghost guns, the bill provides a compliance period through the end of 2023 to get the firearm serialized, which Hansen said could be done by licensed firearm dealers.

