Lisa Calderón and other Latino leaders rate Denver mayoral candidates

A scorecard shows where Mike Johnston and Kelly Brough fall on various topics including gentrification, immigration and education.

DENVER — Ballots for Denver’s June 6 runoff election will arrive in mailboxes this week.

The candidate who just missed the runoff for Denver mayor will make an announcement on Tuesday that could help determine the city’s next mayor.

Lisa Calderón, who missed the runoff by 3,143 votes, will reveal on Tuesday morning if she will endorse one of the candidates or neither of them.

Mike Johnston received 24% of the vote in the April 4 election, and Kelly Brough made the runoff in second with 20%. Calderón finished with 18%.

Calderón, along with Latino United Neighborhoods Association of Denver -- a coalition of 30 Latino and labor leaders, met with Johnston and Brough last week. That resulted in a scorecard showing which candidate’s answers aligned with the coalition.

The topics the candidates were questioned about included:

Economic justice

Education equity

Leadership culture shift

Gentrification and displacement

Public safety

Health & well-being

Immigration

Out of 79 questions, Johnston scored 74 and Brough scored 66.

“Deciding between two centrist candidates backed by wealthy corporate interests was not what we wanted, but is the reality we face. I'm asked daily by my supporters for direction in choosing between candidates or by supporters who are considering under-voting by not selecting either,” Calderón said in an email statement. “I will answer that question after receiving extensive input from Latino leaders and trusted advisors who wanted to make sure that historically disadvantaged communities are finally prioritized by the next mayor.”

On the scoreboard, candidates were given a green box for “firm commitment,” and a red box for “equivocated.”

Brough received several “equivocated” marks for economic justice, including supporting a taskforce to explore public banking, granting full collective bargaining rights to all city employees and opening police union contract bargaining to the public.

Johnston was labeled as “equivocated” on the issue of supporting an Office of Labor Relations to work with labor unions.

Under education equity, Brough was given red marks for not supporting rejecting ballot initiatives to change Denver Public School (DPS) governance structures and not supporting opposing attempts to eliminate the DPS board and efforts for mayor takeover of schools.

Johnston was given a red mark for not supporting “harm done by SB191” – a Senate bill he sponsored as a state Senator in 2010.

That Senate bill required the state Board of Education to adopt guidelines to evaluate the effectiveness of teachers and principals. The rules created had to ensure that at least 50% of a teacher’s evaluation was based on the academic growth of the teacher’s students. It also created guidelines for a how a teacher could earn and lose tenure.

The most red marks in one section were given to Brough under the public safety category.

9NEWS hosts its third debate for Denver mayor on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KTVD, channel 20. The debate will also air on 9NEWS+.

