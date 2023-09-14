BREAKING: Mike Johnston proposes $242 million in homeless spending in 2024 budget

Denver mayor unveils 2024 budget priorities: Affordable housing, public safety, revitalized downtown.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Denver Mayor Mike Johnston on Monday unveiled his budget proposal for 2024, saying his spending priorities align with residents' needs for an "affordable, safe, sustainable, and vibrant" city.

Johnston proposes to spend $242 million on homelessness, a slight drop from this year's budget of $254 million.

“Every budget is a moral document, it is an affirmation of our values and a roadmap to deliver a city that lives up to its greatest potential,” Johnston said in his letter to the city council. “In my first budget as your mayor, we are positioning our city to respond quickly and decisively to our toughest challenges and take advantage of our greatest opportunities. I deeply believe the challenges we face as a city are solvable, and we will be the ones to solve them.”

Johnston said his 2024 budget focuses on five priorities: affordability, safety, a "revitalized" downtown, a "greener" Denver, and "housing for all."

Read the full story on The Denver Gazette.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Next with Kyle Clark

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.