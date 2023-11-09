Mount Evans renamed Mount Blue Sky: Federal geographic naming board makes it official

The vote had been delayed by the Northern Cheyenne tribe, which uses the phrase "blue sky" in ceremonies and said the name change was sacrilegious.

COLORADO, USA — The U.S. Board on Geographic Names put a period on the dispute between two tribal groups on the new name for Colorado's Mount Evans, selecting Mount Blue Sky.

The vote was 15-1 with three abstentions.

Last November, Colorado's Geographic Naming Advisory Board unanimously recommended approving the change to Mount Blue Sky, a name supported by the Southern Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes of Oklahoma.

The recommendation went to Gov. Jared Polis, who forwarded it to the federal naming board.

But a request from a tribal government for a "government-to-government consultation” regarding the renaming abruptly halted the federal board's vote in March.

