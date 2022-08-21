Years after Colorado's push for EVs, Inflation Reduction Act will change tax credits

Electric vehicles that were once creditable are no longer, but used EVs are now eligible for federal tax credits.

COLORADO, USA — Long before COVID, Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed executive orders that had nothing to do with the pandemic.

His first executive order after taking office in 2019 was to get Colorado to have 940,000 electric vehicles (EVs) on the road by 2030.

EVs have come with federal and state tax credits.

Last week, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act which immediately changed which vehicles qualify for federal tax credits.

"I don't know that anybody quite expected the level of changes that we ultimately saw in the final version," said Christian Williss, the Colorado Energy Office Managing Director of Transportation Fuels and Technology. "I think we'll want to see what the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act is on the electric vehicle market."

Colorado drivers have not yet unplugged from gas-powered vehicles, but you can't fault Williss for looking at the positive end of the battery.

"About a 50% increase in the number of electric vehicles on the road in Colorado over the last year," Williss said.

When Polis signed the 940,000 EV executive order, there were between 15,000-17,000 EVs on the road in Colorado.

In Jan. 2021, there were 44,000.

At the start of Aug., there were around 60,000.

"The gas savings are significant, particularly when you take into account the cost of gas today. And don't forget that because electric vehicles have few moving parts, there's little to no maintenance. Those operational savings, the cost of electricity, the low maintenance costs are savings that you experience on 'day one,'" Williss said.

Following the Inflation Reduction Act, it is not quite clear which vehicles do qualify for the tax credit. It is clear which ones do not.

"I think there's a lot of reason to be optimistic even if there are some short term hiccups with the way that the tax credit is structured," Williss said.

"The final assembly of the vehicle has to be within the North American Free Trade Area, so that's Canada, the United States and Mexico, as well as the battery components," Tim Jackson, CEO of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association, said. "The battery components for electric vehicles generally consist of Nickel, Cobalt and Lithium, and frankly, there are not a lot of reserves on any of those in the North American Free Trade area."

For example, Hyundai and Kia models that were eligible for the tax credit are not because of that caveat.

"Most of those are not built or final assembly in the U.S. at this point," Jackson said.

Which cars qualify for the federal tax credit? Smart people are still trying to figure that out. Read their lists here:

Under the new law, cars that did not qualify for the tax credit will soon qualify again.

Certain Tesla models will be eligible starting next year. They had not been eligible because Tesla met the cap on number of vehicles sold years ago.

"Despite the fact that there was no tax credit available to Tesla for the last four years because they met their sales cap, they're still the dominant electric vehicle market in the country. So, people are still buying those vehicles even though there isn't a federal tax credit," Williss said.

Based on data from the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles, Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y are the two top purchased EVs in Colorado.

"Keep in mind, we still have a state tax credit for another three years. It's $2,500 today. It drops to $2,000 on Jan. 1," Willis said.

The Inflation Reduction Act also comes with a provision to allow certain used EVs to come with a tax credit. That did not exist prior to this legislation.

"That's a big change and it's a positive change," Williss said. "It creates a used tax credit which is also really important in ensuring that everybody has access to electric vehicles."

Regardless of which vehicle you might be interested in, EV or gas-powered, Jackson said you may have to wait a while longer.

"I was in a meeting early today with a representative of JD Power, who doesn't think we'll get back to normal inventory levels through all of 2023. We're still a year-and-a-half away from getting back to any normalcy in inventory," Jackson said.

In Colorado, 86% of vehicles purchased are light-duty trucks: pickups, vans and SUVs.

The introduction of the Ford F150 Lightning EV could enhance EV sales in Colorado, if they are in stock.