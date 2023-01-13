Watch your step! Road safety improvements put a pole in the middle of Broadway sidewalk

What better way to improve street safety than putting a new traffic light in - smack dab in the middle of a sidewalk.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — If you’re walking down South Broadway in Denver, you’ll notice the city’s doing a lot of work to try to make the road safer for people outside of cars.

Also, if you’re walking down South Broadway…look out for that pole!

As part of the improved traffic signals along that stretch of Broadway, Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is installing new traffic signal poles. At Bayaud and Broadway, one of the new signal poles is smack dab in the middle of the sidewalk.

The problem, according to DOTI spokesperson Nancy Kuhn, is at that corner several utilities run underground, meaning the light pole had to be placed where it was. The pole for the current traffic signal couldn’t be moved until the new pole was installed.

Kuhn said the new pole is ADA compliant because there is still 5 feet of walking space on either side.

The project on South Broadway will improve pedestrian crossings along that corridor and extend the protected bike lane to connect with the Cherry Creek bike path. But for pedestrians? Watch your step.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Next with Kyle Clark

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.