Poll: Prop. HH, Polis' property tax ballot measure, is a toss-up

Democratic lawmakers approved Senate Bill 303, which contained Proposition HH, on the last day of the 2023 legislative session.

DENVER — A new poll shows the property tax measure referred to voters by Gov. Jared Polis and his Democratic allies in the General Assembly is a toss-up.

But when respondents learned more about Proposition HH, support for it markedly dips and opposition mounts.

"Although the Proposition HH ballot language is relatively easy to understand, its approval would have far-reaching policy and funding implications for every local government, school district, property owner, and taxpayer in Colorado," said Magellan Strategies, which conducted the poll.

Magellan concluded that, assuming voters "are relatively informed of the state and local policy changes triggered by Prop HH, the outcome of this ballot measure in November, in our opinion, is a toss-up that could go either way."

The survey appeared to have oversampled homeowners, who will be among the beneficiaries of Prop HH's changes to property taxes: 77% of the survey's respondents identified as homeowners, while only 19%, about half of the current rental rate, identified as renters.

The progressive-leaning Bell Policy Center estimates that 40% of Coloradans are renters.

