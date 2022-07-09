Rainbow fentanyl alarm comes Colorado, but this is what you need to know

The DEA shared an alarming message about what's been dubbed "rainbow fentanyl." Experts gave some context as to what they're seeing in Colorado.

DENVER — The Drug Enforcement Administration shared an alarming message about what's been dubbed "rainbow fentanyl." It's brightly colored fentanyl that's been seized in 18 states and looks like candy and sidewalk chalk.

The DEA Administrator Anne Milgram wrote, "Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes — is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults..."

News outlet after news outlet picked up the story, but after talking with experts around Colorado, it needed some more context.

Where has rainbow fentanyl been found in Colorado?

Keith Weiss with the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking areas said there have been three seizures in the last month or so. One was in the Denver Metro area and two were on the western slope.

He said the seizures took hundreds of pills off the street at a time.

It may not seem like much after hearing about seizures in the hundreds of thousands, but Weiss believes it's just the beginning after watching seizures and the amount of drugs found in other states like Arizona and California.

"Shipments now coming into Colorado seem to be smaller," he said. "It could just be testing out the market."

Colorado once again finds itself in a position to watch what is happening in other parts of the country, including the coasts, before rainbow fentanyl moves inward more than it already has.

Who is it targeting?

The DEA wrote, "this trend appears to be a new method used by drug cartels to sell highly addictive and potentially deadly fentanyl made to look like candy to children and young people."

Dr. Sam Wang, an associate professor of pediatrics Toxicologists at Children's Hospital Colorado, said he is worried about kids getting their hands on them.

"If young child comes across something that looks like a piece of candy they won't hesitate to eat it," he said. "If it has fentanyl in it, we all know how dangerous fentanyl is. We definitely had deaths in young kids and adolescents from fentanyl ingestions. The other population we think about is the adolescents population. Unfortunately, they are not immune to the fentanyl epidemic. Create a product that is attractive, looks like candy, fun and appealing to that adolescent population, it increases that risk adolescents may use it and misuse it."

Concerns from experts:

Rainbow fentanyl is dangerous and lethal.

However, some experts are questioning the DEA's wording and wondering if rainbow fentanyl is really meant to target kids or if that's misleading.

They said at the end of the day, cartels are running a business, and typically reaching adults is where they can make more money and that colorful pills aren't new.

"I wouldn't say it's specifically for any one group," Weiss said. He is worried about the packaging and who it will appeal to most.

While Wang said it's hard to guess the intent, he wants people to be aware of the possible domino effect.

"These types of products appeal to adults too," Wang said. "They are fun looking like any other recreational drugs. Things like ecstasy and other recreational drugs we know come in forms like this."

"The unintended consequences for us is it also appeals to adolescent population and young children as well," he added.