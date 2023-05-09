Rewritten bill strips out Colorado's effort to increase minimum age to criminally charge kids

The bill was rewritten to instead fund community programs that provide services for youth.

DENVER — For the second year in a row, Colorado legislators passed a proposal originally intended to stop charging children under 13 with most crimes. But the legislation is once again heading to Gov. Jared Polis' desk without that key provision.

The minimum age for criminal prosecution in Colorado is 10. As drafted, House Bill 1249 sought to raise the age to 13, except when a child is suspected of committing homicide. The bill cleared the House, but hit a wall in the Senate.

Senators on Sunday gutted the bill after days of debate, removing the change in minimum prosecution age. The chamber replaced that provision with funding for the collaborative management programs (CMPs) the bill would have referred child offenders to in lieu of the juvenile justice system.

The rewritten version of the bill passed the legislature on Monday, now only needing the governor's approval to become law.

"Throughout session, we've had children inside and outside of these halls crying out for assistance, for action, and for their voices to be heard. And today, I feel like I failed them," said bill sponsor Sen. James Coleman, D-Denver. "The juvenile justice system is a pipeline to prison. ... We must do better, and I know that we can. In the meantime, the strike below is our attempt to do the most immediate good for young people with the funding that's available."

