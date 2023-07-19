Some people know what Colorado's next area code will be, but it's top secret

Colorado's 970 area code is almost full. There's a super-secret world where the country's area codes are decided.

DENVER — WTF is going on with area codes in this state?

Just about a year ago, the Denver Metro Area got a new 983 area code, which is "WTF" on your dial pad.

Now, another new area code is on the way for a large part of the state.

The 970 area is getting some company.

There will be no more available 970 phone numbers by early 2026.

Knowing that in advance starts the process for a new area code to join the 970 area.

“When we look at area code exhausts, we're looking at 10 years out, and at 10 years is when we would pick the area code to be set aside for a specific area,” said Heidi Wayman with North American Numbering Plan Administrator or NANPA.

That group, out of New Jersey, decides area codes through the U.S.

“We do have specific area codes that are reserved for future area codes throughout the country,” Wayman said.

At Wednesday’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC) meeting, the commissioners were told that the 970 area needs a new area code to join.

"When they're picking a new number, do they ever have a bunch of numbers to choose from and, sort of, ask the public if they have a preference or do any kind of poll or anything like that or do they just pick a number and assign it?” PUC Commissioner Tom Plant asked his telecommunications staff.

"They do have a bunch of numbers, but they don't really solicit input from the public or the commissions,” PUC Staffer Jerry Enright said.

They not only “don’t really solicit input,” NANPA makes the decision without input.

“That would be my job and my boss,” Wayman said. “It is confidential information. It is not given out. I will tell you not many people even know what they are internally.”

That means a new area code that will join 970 in places like Fort Collins, Steamboat Springs, Grand Junction, Aspen, Durango and Sterling has already been selected, privately.

“Once the state commission issues that final order approving the area code relief, then we provide them with that new area code, and then they issue a press release,” Wayman said.

In 2020, when it was announced the Denver metro area would get a new area code, NANPA had already picked one.

However, people who wrote to the PUC did not know that and overwhelmingly suggested “420.”

There was one “686” suggestion because that spells “MTN.”

Even if the next new area code had not been selected, what would we want?

Prime numbers? Round numbers?

“Nice, updated kitchen and bathroom always gets buyers’ attention,” said real estate broker Shana Morgan.

Morgan is a real estate broker in northern Colorado with 970 Team at C3 Real Estate Solutions.

“That's our primary area of service is within the 970 area code,” Morgan said.

The 970 area code is not going away, but when a company is branded around the only area code, a new one can cause confusion.

“We may have to rethink some of our marketing efforts and maybe even become the ‘970 slash new area code’ team,” Morgan said. “I'd love to have a list and be able to look at it and see what we could come up with, with some fun marketing.”

Alas, NANPA will not budge, even when asked for one of the three digits.

“I wish I could, but I like my day job,” Wayman said.