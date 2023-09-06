State lawmaker Gabe Evans joins GOP primary in bid to challenge Yadira Caraveo in Colorado's 8th CD

A Republican state representative is launching a bid for one of Colorado's most closely-contested Congressional seats.

DENVER — State Rep. Gabe Evans, a Fort Lupton Republican, on Wednesday announced that he's seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo in Colorado's competitive 8th Congressional District.

The 37-year-old former police officer and Army combat veteran said he's running to "help restore pride in this great nation for which I fought."

“That means standing up for law enforcement, protecting our communities by punishing crime, reducing inflation and deficit spending, securing our borders, and defending parents’ rights and choice in the education of their children," Evans said in a statement, adding: “Joe Biden and congressional Democrats have chosen a path of decline for America, and Yadira Caraveo has spent her first year in office enabling their failed policies."

Evans joins Weld County Commissioner Scott James, a longtime radio personality and former chairman of the Weld County GOP, in a primary. The nearly evenly divided district covers parts of Adams, Weld and Larimer counties north of the Denver metro area.

"I intend to have an adult conversation with the voters and allow the voters to decide who they think is the best-positioned person to solve the problems Joe Biden and his allies in Congress like Yadira Caraveo have created," Evans told Colorado Politics.

