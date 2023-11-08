Longtime Superior family has new home installed after Marshall Fire

The Chavez family has been in Original Town in Superior for the past 80 years. Slowly, they are rebuilding after multiple people in the family lost their home.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUPERIOR, Colo. — Elsie Chavez spent 20 months after the Marshall Fire waiting to return home, back to the area where she played when she was a kid. Multiple generations of her family has lived in Original Town part of Superior.

The Marshall Fire, the most destructive fire in Colorado history, destroyed her home and a thousand others when it burned through Boulder County in December 2021. Elsie's son Ted also lost his home, as well as her sister Carmen.

"I’m still in shock I think, waiting all this time and then finally it got here," said Chavez.

Elsie opted for a modular home. She was able to customize the design from top to bottom. On Friday, it was installed in two pieces after it arrived from Nebraska.

"I’m happy. I’m excited. I know I am going to get in," said Chavez.

She has to wait for a certificate of occupancy, issued from the town of Superior, before she is allowed to move back in. She hopes it will happen by the end of next month.

"This is my house. So, I feel better you know," said Elsie. "I feel excited. I feel fortunate that we are coming home."

Elsie's son received his home in May. His was the first to arrive. Elsie's sister was second in line. Elsie was the last one, for now.

In total, they lost five homes. Some of them, however, were vacant at the time.

"Like I tell my sister, this is our healing year. We are going to heal now and it’s going to be better for us," said Elsie.