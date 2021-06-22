Tree planted years ago honors Officer Beesley for his work with special needs kids

Beesley would ride bikes two times a week to school with kids who couldn't ride by themselves.

ARVADA, Colo. — The flowers, balloons and notes at the memorial for Officer Gordon Beesley in Arvada tell a story of a man who was respected.

But to understand how much he was loved, take a ride down the bike path in Arvada until you find the tree with a lone American flag and a story about Officer Gordon Beesley.

Back in 2015, 9NEWS' Steve Staeger shared a glimpse into Officer Beesley’s life, riding bikes to school every week with a special needs student and his friend, who couldn’t do it alone. Micah Petersen loved to ride, but needed an adult to ride with him to school with his friend Blaze.

The City of Arvada was so inspired by their friendship they named Beesley employee of the year. In his honor, they planted a tree – a Red Oak.

"I just asked for one that would be a good climbing tree," Beesley told 9NEWS at the time. "I figured by the time I can retire I could probably climb it."

Six years later, Micah heard the news about what happened to his police escort.

"He was a friend, family," said Micah.

Officer Beesley was killed by a man with a gun in Olde Town Arvada Monday. It still hasn’t sunk in yet for Micah’s mom Brandy.

"He was our family," said Brandy Nix. "We became family after everything that happened."

Six years ago, Micah struggled with independence. The bike rides with Officer Beesley inspired him to grow and make friends and now, at age 20, ride his bike around his new home in Wyoming all by himself.

"He rides all over the place still and he can come as he wants now and doesn’t need any help," said Brandy. "Officer Beesley is the one who did that for him."

Officer Beesley won’t be able to climb the Red Oak tree. Now that Micah has his own place, he wants to plant one too.

Even with Officer Beesley gone, the Red Oaks will keep growing and Micah will climb them for him.

"I would like to find that tree, the same kind, and plant it in my yard to remember him," said Micah. "Maybe when I retire I can climb it."

The City of Arvada wants the tree along the bike path in Davis Lane Park in Arvada to stay clear of memorials and asks people to bring all memorials to the police station.