Trial for election denier Tina Peters set for February

Peters faces felony charges that include tampering with voting systems.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Election denier and former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters' trial on felony charges that include tampering with voting systems has been pushed back to Feb. 9, 2024.

The trial date was reset after Peters changed counsel. She pled not guilty.

Peters has claimed, without evidence, that Colorado’s elections are rigged. Prosecutors allege Peters breached the security of Mesa County’s voting system in search of election fraud. Information obtained from Mesa County’s voting equipment was leaked to election rigging conspiracy theorists who have celebrated Peters as a national hero.

In April, Peters was sentenced in a second case for obstruction charges that stemmed from her improperly recording a court hearing on her iPad for her deputy clerk in 2022. She was detained after struggling with an officer who was trying to execute a warrant to take the iPad.

In spite of her legal battles, the Colorado Republican Party has offered Peters an official role working on “election integrity."

She hasn't given up on election conspiracies, either. Last month, Peters spoke at an election deniers conference in Missouri hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. There, she told the audience that the "Deep State" had come after her and that Marxists and Globalists were attempting to take over the country.

