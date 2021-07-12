Next's 2021 ornament: The Shot-ski

This shot-ski is no booze, all vaccine.

DENVER — Family and tradition.

They're the hallmarks of the holidays, regardless of which ones you celebrate. In 2020, the Next with Kyle Clark family started a new holiday tradition -- one that we're happy to continue this year.

Allow us to introduce your 2021 Next ornament: The Shot-ski. This version is no booze, all vaccine, and it can be yours if you want it.

To get the ornament, open this document.

Print out the sheet, fold it on the dotted line and tape the two sides together. Like last year, punch a hole right in the coronavirus at the top and pull through a string. Finally, hang it.

Our first ornament was a miniature version of the woodpile from Kyle's basement, one of our favorite things in the early part of the pandemic. The 2020 ornament is still available to print and download here.

If, like us, you did not have string, we tore off an ear piece from a disposable mask and used that. We also realize that some of you may not have a printer at home. If that's the case, call your mother. Maybe she'll let you come over and borrow hers.

