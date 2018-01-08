Georgia Davis, 9, wants you to know you sound really dumb when you assume her Type 1 diabetes is caused by her diet or lifestyle.

“I facepalm every time I hear somebody thinks that,” she said from her home in Lakewood.

Her mom wrote to 9NEWS Tuesday morning, urging people to educate themselves on Type 1 diabetes.

“Many people have said to me about my daughter that she can reverse her diabetes with diet and lifestyle changes,” wrote Heather Davis:

I have noticed that there are so many people who do not know the difference between type one and two diabetes. One is due to an autoimmune condition that kills your pancreas and prevents you from making insulin and the other people cause themselves. Many people have said to my me about my daughter that she can reverse her diabetes with diet and lifestyle changes. My daughter is not obese and it is not her fault that she has diabetes, it is no one’s fault it just happens. When people post that insulin prices are too high people respond negatively saying we shouldn’t be promoting drugs even though people with juvenile diabetes need those to survive. We need to clarify to the world what the difference is between the two.

Type 1 diabetes impacts about 5 percent of all people with diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Currently, no one knows how to prevent Type diabetes,” adds the CDC.

It’s not exactly like Type 2 diabetes – a disease that currently impacts more than 30 million Americans -- is fully the result of lifestyle choices, but diet and a lack of exercise can certainly lead to it.

Age and genetics certainly have a little something to do with it, too.

But Type 1 is in a league of its own. And Georgia and her mom want you to know a little more about it before you assume anything.

The Davis family is once again participating in the JRDF One Walk at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on September 16.

They’re looking to raise a little money along the way. To contribute to Georgia and her mom’s team head here.

© 2018 KUSA-TV