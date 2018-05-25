Next is always happy to debunk your conspiracy theories, and that includes the one someone asked us about this week. A guy wrote in to say he saw a 9 hidden in the rock background behind Kyle Clark.
Then, a bunch of you sent in your own screenshots as proof.
We have to tell you, not only is it not true, but we don't even see what you're talking about.
Really sorry about the confusion, but we would never pull something like that on you. We're a serious program. We hope you saw that in our show Thursday night, when we really made an effort be as polished and professional as possible, in order to set the record straight.
Of course, there are several in our opening graphics.
You have to know it's not uncommon to have a 9 or two in the forecast, either.
They even pop up in stories, like the one Nelson Garcia did on FAFSA...
AND the one photojournalist Bryan Wendland did about a guy whose job is to play video games with kids in the hospital...
AND our Throwback Thursday segment about when KUSA became an NBC station...
AND the one Marshall Zelinger did on politicians and social media.
Heck, you can't even escape 9 in Marshall's own Twitter handle.
But can you imagine? Us purposely adding 9s to the set? That message had us rolling on the floor laughing.
Sounds like you're all drinking the conspiracy theory Kool-Aid.
Two servings of it.
Let us get this off our chest.
That kind of off-the-wall accusation is ridiculous.
We're professionals. We wouldn't be caught red-handed playing silly games like that.
Trust us. Nothing is happening behind your back.
OK? OK?