Next is always happy to debunk your conspiracy theories, and that includes the one someone asked us about this week. A guy wrote in to say he saw a 9 hidden in the rock background behind Kyle Clark.

Then, a bunch of you sent in your own screenshots as proof.

We have to tell you, not only is it not true, but we don't even see what you're talking about.

Really sorry about the confusion, but we would never pull something like that on you. We're a serious program. We hope you saw that in our show Thursday night, when we really made an effort be as polished and professional as possible, in order to set the record straight.

Of course, there are several in our opening graphics.

We wouldn't ever hi9e things on our set, okay?

You have to know it's not uncommon to have a 9 or two in the forecast, either.

We wouldn't ever hi9e things on our set, okay?

They even pop up in stories, like the one Nelson Garcia did on FAFSA...

We wouldn't ever hi9e things on our set, okay?

AND the one photojournalist Bryan Wendland did about a guy whose job is to play video games with kids in the hospital...

We wouldn't ever hi9e things on our set, okay?

AND our Throwback Thursday segment about when KUSA became an NBC station...

We wouldn't ever hi9e things on our set, okay?

We wouldn't ever hi9e things on our set, okay?

AND the one Marshall Zelinger did on politicians and social media.

We wouldn't ever hi9e things on our set, okay?

We wouldn't ever hi9e things on our set, okay?

Heck, you can't even escape 9 in Marshall's own Twitter handle.

We wouldn't ever hi9e things on our set, okay?

But can you imagine? Us purposely adding 9s to the set? That message had us rolling on the floor laughing.

We wouldn't ever hi9e things on our set, okay?

Sounds like you're all drinking the conspiracy theory Kool-Aid.

We wouldn't ever hi9e things on our set, okay?

Two servings of it.

We wouldn't ever hi9e things on our set, okay?

Let us get this off our chest.

We wouldn't ever hi9e things on our set, okay?

That kind of off-the-wall accusation is ridiculous.

We wouldn't ever hi9e things on our set, okay?

We're professionals. We wouldn't be caught red-handed playing silly games like that.

We wouldn't ever hi9e things on our set, okay?

Trust us. Nothing is happening behind your back.

We wouldn't ever hi9e things on our set, okay?

OK? OK?

We have no ide9 what you're talking about. https://t.co/9LuMw6YjB4 — Next with Kyle Clark (@nexton9news) May 25, 2018

