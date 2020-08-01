DENVER — The details of RTD’s public board meetings will now be more publicized.

A spokesperson for RTD, officially the Regional Transportation District, said its board unanimously voted in favor of posting all meeting details to the agency website on Tuesday.

This will start immediately.

The resolution also applies to changes in meeting schedules, which, as before, had to be made 24 hours in advance.

Up until now, notices were posted in lobby of the RTD headquarters, and usually, but not always, on the website.

The updated policy comes as RTD faces public scrutiny and calls for transparency while the department considers service cuts, searches for a new CEO, manages a staffing shortage and faces threats from state legislators to impose more oversight.

Also Tuesday, the board selected its new executive committee. Angie Rivera-Malpiede will serve as the board’s chair.

RELATED: RTD says they have picked 5 potential candidates for interim CEO

RELATED: RTD explains how service cuts will help reduce need for operators

RELATED: RTD service cuts: A look at the bus and light rail lines affected

RELATED: Public Paychecks: The highest-paid RTD employees

RELATED: RTD not alone in transit shortages

RELATED: RTD CEO Dave Genova announces retirement

RELATED: RTD has a temporary plan to prevent temporary route cuts

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark