Nearly 4,600 Colorado Republicans changed their party affiliation after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol

An analysis of Colorado voter registration data showed that most of those Republicans switched to unaffiliated.

DENVER — Nearly 4,600 registered Republicans changed their party affiliation in Colorado in the week following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

That’s according to a 9NEWS analysis of voter registration data provided by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

The data showed that from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, 4,577 Republicans requested a voter affiliation change. More than 4,100 of those Republicans – or 90% -- changed to unaffiliated.

Meanwhile, 201 – or 4% -- went from Republican to Democrat. The next most popular choice was Libertarian, but voters also switched to the American Constitution Party, Unity Party, Approval Voting Party and the Green Party.

Next with Kyle Clark requested this data and specifically searched for Colorado Republicans who changed their party affiliation on or after Jan. 6 – the day that supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a riot that left five people dead.

There were 1,720 non-Republicans who also switched party affiliation.

At least one Republican voter in 54 of Colorado’s 64 counties changed their affiliation following the attempted coup.

Douglas County had the most, with 759 Republicans making a change.

Arapahoe County had the second-highest number of Republican voter registration changes, with 580, according to the data. In Jefferson County, 519 Republican voters switched parties after Jan. 6.

The 10 Colorado counties where no Republican voters changed their affiliation between Jan. 6 and Jan. 12 all skewed rural and conservative.

Those counties were: Baca, Conejos, Dolores, Jackson, Kiowa, Lake, Lincoln, Mineral, Rio Grande and Sedgwick.

According to the Associated Press, some Republican voters in states from Iowa to Pennsylvania have changed their party affiliations since this date, but their motivations aren’t necessarily clear.

To put the numbers in Colorado into context, if each of the 4,577 Republicans who switched affiliations after Jan. 6 voted for Trump, they would account for 0.33% of the total number of votes the former president received in the state.