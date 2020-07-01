DENVER — At this point, almost every day has a designation of an obscure holiday celebrating everything from tweed to margaritas.

But January 7’s holiday is one that actually kind of rocks. And we’re saying that, because it’s about old rocks.

No, we’re not talking about Keith Richards. Instead, “Old Rock Day” is meant to celebrate old rocks from moon rocks to red rocks.

“It’s just a way for rock nerds to celebrate and appreciate all the rocks that they like for various reasons, whether they’re volcanic rocks or they’re the rock you tripped over on a hike and broke your big toe,” said State Archaeologist Holly Norton.

Norton said she’s passionate about both naturally occurring old rocks and ones that had help from ancient humans, such as arrowheads.

This year though, she’s rooting for one specific old rock: Chimney Rock National Monument. It’s receiving a Stephen H. Hart Award for Historic Preservation.

“Which is one of the highest honors,” Norton said.

The award ceremony for Chimney Rock will be held at History Colorado on Jan. 31. Chimney Rock is a huge formation near Durango that first became a National Monument in 2012.

Of course, on “Old Rock Day,” you can support any old rock you want.

“I think about a five year old a lot when I’m hiking, and they get really excited over rocks that grown-ups step over, and they get excited for a reason, because they’re neat shapes or they’re pretty colors or they’re interesting,” Norton said, “and I think we can have that kind of curiosity and amazement about everything around us.”

Old Rock Day is such an obscure holiday is doesn’t even have a Wikipedia page, but that shouldn’t stop you from celebrating the rocks around us anyway.

