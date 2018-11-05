We celebrate the wisdom of mothers each Mother's Day, in whatever language that wisdom reaches our ears.

Mother's Day in the United States is Sunday.

Thailand celebrates in August.

Egypt in March.

Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador celebrate moms on May 10, no matter what day of the week it is.

9NEWS celebrated moms this year by sharing their favorite "dichos," or sayings. It's evident that even if the language changes, the advice remains the same.

Ana Temu, for example, is from Guatemala. She says her favorite mom saying is: "Ya levántense patojas," which means, "Get up lazy girls."

Alejandra Colmenero says the best saying from her mom, Margarita Deosesbest, is: "Por qué no estas comiendo que estas enamorada," which means, "Why aren't you eating? Are you in love?"

