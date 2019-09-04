BOULDER, Colo. — This story is part of a series of 9NEWS articles exploring the intrigue of bird mating season in Colorado, written by people who watch too much reality television. Do you want actual news?! Don't click on a story about a female osprey spurning the advances of multiple male suitors then!

The stork has officially visited Longmont’s most famous nest.

We’re pleased to announce that the Ospreys of the Boulder County Fairgrounds are expecting!

Boulder County said Momma Osprey laid her first egg of the season at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Everyone appears to be happy and healthy!

No other details were immediately provided, but if last year is any indication, the pitter patter of two little wings should come in May. But don’t be surprised if more eggs show up soon. They can come about three days apart.

The Ospreys welcomed three little ones in 2018.

As we wait to see what happens, expect Mom and Dad to continue nesting – incubating the egg in shifts, bringing home new gifts for the baby (anything from sod, to plastic, to a random pair of gloves), and rearranging the sticks.

Rightfully, Momma Osprey will have cravings from time-to-time, and like any decent Daddy Osprey, he will fetch her food when she tells him she’s hungry.

Sources [the avid birdwatchers who comment on the osprey livestream] say these lovebirds have picked up right where they left off in the two weeks since returning to the nest. Over the weekend they were spotted sharing a nice meal (fish) and... doing what the birds, and the bees, tend to do during mating season.

The news of this feathery bundle of joy comes as we keep an eye on the Ospreys' fellow bird of prey: the widowed bald eagle near Littleton, who lost her mate in the bomb cyclone.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife checked in with the Denver Water crews that have been working nearby and keeping an eye on her nest. They say that the new adult male they spotted out there two weeks ago is still hanging around. A wildlife photographer who has also been watching the eagle and her new many says they have been locking talons while flying and diving, which is part of a pre-mating ritual.

Her eaglets haven't yet hatched, so either they didn't make it, or they haven't yet hatched.

More updates next time on As the Nest Turns.

