Owner of Cherry Hills 'gargoyle house' is moving

The statues outside of the famed "gargoyle house" get dressed up every month. It's expected the tradition will end as the owner moves away.

CHERRY HILLS, Colo. — Yanita Rowan is moving.

If that means nothing to you, that’s likely because you don’t know who Yanita Rowan is, but maybe, you know her house -- the "gargoyle house" of Cherry Hills.

The same two statues have sat perched outside her home on East Belleview Avenue for about 20 years. By definition, they are officially grotesques and not gargoyles, as gargoyles technically must include a water feature.

Names aside, the figures are well-known for the costumes Rowan dressed them in over the last two decades. She started doing it because to distinguish her house, so visitors could find it easily on a busy street.

"And somehow, that transitioned into monthly outfits for 18 years," she said. It really brings a lot of joy to people, which is why I continue to do it."

The tradition is expected to come to an end. Rowan will be moving to Canada by next month and said she does not believe the new owners will continue playing dress-up with the statues.

But, unless the new owners decide to move them, the grotesques will stay.

"The gargoyles will stay here and hold all the wonderful memories, and stay where they were born – stay behind," Rowan said.

Officially, only one of the statues continues to stand guard atop its brick column. A driver took out the other in recent years. Its parts are scattered in the home's garden.

The lone survivor has continued to make an impression.

"Just last week, when the moving truck was here, somebody left a really lovely handwritten note on the windshield of one of the movers saying they were sorry to see us go," Rowan said.

As her family finishes packing, they put a final costume on their beloved statue: a face mask a sign that reads "vote."