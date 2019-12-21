PARKER, Colo. — Parker police are hoping to make their city's roads safer by adding extra enforcement where it's needed and wanted most.

The department is the first in the country to start using an interactive map that residents can log onto every month and report traffic violations in their neighborhoods.

Users can drop color-coded pinpoints onto the map to report speeding, crashes, or other traffic problems they want officers to check out.

Police said the number of people using the map tends to increase during the school year.

"We see a lot when school starts there's a time where everyone has a heightened awareness about school zones at the same time there is not as much awareness in school zones so you have parents really letting us know," said Josh Hans, a spokesperson for Parker police.

Hans said the map has been successful in the nearly 2 years that they've used it.

The department is continuing to evolve the system to make it more efficient and Hans said they still have more improvements to make.

"Right now, we can't comment on a pin that someones drops so moving forward in the future eventually we'll get to the point where I'll be able to go look at yesterday and look at all the areas where we did traffic enforcement and I will go in to update those areas that coincide with areas that do have pins," Hans said.

The maps are archived, and cleared, monthly to help make the data easier to read and respond to.

