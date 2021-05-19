Expanded patio programs reveal disparity in Denver restaurants

“It just wasn’t feasible for me to apply."

DENVER — When the COVID-19 pandemic raged, many restaurants expanded patios outside to try to keep their businesses afloat as restrictions closed dining rooms.

But data from the city of Denver shows many restaurant owners in underserved communities didn’t have the same opportunity to expand as their counterparts.

Of the 542 businesses that applied to the city to expand their patios into parking lots, the sidewalk or streets, 83 were in areas that the city considers “high equity priority,” about 34%.

“When the city releases information, Cherry Creek gets it first, downtown, RiNo and they have the capacity to just jump and have people apply for the grants and they have the capacity to help people build these,” said Cindy Ambs, a community liaison for the Denver Streets Partnership.

Ambs has been working with businesses in Southwest Denver, trying to improve the corridors along South Federal Boulevard and Morrison Road.

“I’ve realized that [the South Federal corridor], this immigrant Chinese-owned, Asian-owned corridor is always the last to get these guidelines,” she said.

Ambs, who works with these businesses every day, said many restaurants didn’t apply for several reasons: they worried about the cost of materials to expand, the infrastructure around their restaurants is in disrepair and not suitable for expansion and there was a language barrier.

She said after alerting the city to the language issues, the city began sending out grant notices in several different languages, targeting these communities. The city and Streets Partnership also applied for grants to offer financial help to businesses that needed it.

“Everyone didn’t even think that this was something that was possible in the business world like the city would jump in and say here’s a few thousand dollars go ahead and open up your patio we want you to stay around,” Ambs said.

Toan Le, owner of Now Pho along South Federal, said he didn’t consider applying at first.

“It just wasn’t feasible for me to apply for, we wouldn’t have the financial support to get things moving outside with the extended outdoor patio,” Le said.

Le said the pandemic was devastating to his business, estimating his sales were cut in half as people were turning only to carry out.

“It’s been the most challenging time in history,” he said. “I’ve never encountered anything like this before.”

After learning about the financial help, Le said he was build a temporary patio with six tents and picnic tables.

“Without the patio outside the hardship would be more tremendous,” he said.

Now the patio is gone and more people are coming inside to eat. Le said it is good to see their happy faces.

“We are lucky to have the resources from those non-profit organizations and the community based organizations that helped us,” he said.

