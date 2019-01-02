DENVER — The 'Genes & Grains' study is looking to see if people can distinguish between different types of wheat varieties. And if they can, researchers want to know if that's because of their DNA.

"We're able to collect cheek swaps ... so we can look at their DNA," Curator and Chair of Health Sciences at the Museum Dr. Nicole Garneau said. "We do taste tests ... if they can match up different samples. So, it's kind of a fun game, but it gives us great data."

Their hypothesis is that the same gene that makes stevia taste bitter to some people is also responsible for making whole wheat taste bitter.

"In addition to the wheat data we're collecting, we have people taste stevia as a control," Garneau said. "So, when we get all these samples - hopefully, 1,500 samples or so from the Denver community members - we'll be able to look and see - does that same gene or recipe change for people that think whole wheat tastes bitter just like it does for those same people that think stevia tastes bitter?"

The research is funded by the National Institutes of Health, and the grant allows them to collect their data directly from museum visitors.

Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER Thank You for signing up for the 9NEWSLETTER Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please make sure to check your email inbox for an email to confirm the signup process. Please try again later.

Submit

"What's unique is that we work directly with the public, and that we have both an education and learning component in addition to making sure our research is scientifically sound and helps create new knowledge about how the human body works," Garneau said. "So, I think it's the combination of those two things that is really putting the Denver Museum of Nature and Science on the map."

The Taste Lab will share their data with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the wheat research lab at Colorado State University to improve food systems.

"And then on our side of it, if we see that there really are these differences and it affects a large percentage of the population, then we can think about people who are at home who wouldn't normally buy whole wheat flour to cook with ... they'll start doing that because we know that we can make recipe modifications - like adding a little bit of orange juice or honey - things that up the sweetness so that the flavor is good, but you're getting a more nutritious product for yourself and your family," Garneau said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Next with Kyle Clark