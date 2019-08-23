DENVER — Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper is entering Senate Race 2020. It’s a job he said he didn’t want and didn’t think he’d be good at. It got us wondering – has that ever happened to you? Your answers were honest and fantastic.

Yvette Winterhalter Deane: Applied at a local school to be a “lunch lady”. I had no experience and thought it would be a transitional job until a “real” job came through. I retired a year ago after more than 20 years of service!

Charles Adkins: After 16 years as a science teacher here in Colorado, I applied, imterviewed and was hired as the Asst. Director of Science K-12. I began the job and in a very short amount of time realized I missed what I went into education for, the students. Adults were no fun. I returned to being a science teacher for another 17 year and retired a couple years ago. I still sub a day or two a week just because.

Jason Dennee: When I was asked to apply for my first manager job, a friend soothed my fears by telling me, "Never be afraid to take a step up in life, even if it's a step you never thought you'd make."

Roberta Jacobin: I'm a 76-year-old grandmother who retired from teaching 20 years ago. I never thought I'd find something I loved as much as teaching. Guess what? A friend told me that the Convention and Visitors Bureau was looking for part-time employees. Twenty years later I'm still telling folks about our magnificent city and state. When my husband retired, he joined me. We're a very lucky twosome.

Dennis Brown: My unwanted job was working at Lipton Tea making noodles for their packaged dinners. My wanted job went on strike and I needed money so had to do something. Making noodles was hot as the machine drying them was very hot, and I only made $2.25 an hour. This was 1968.

Melissa Crosby: Mother. I got my first job as mother at the age of 43! I had zero qualifications but am somehow muddling through it. 4 years later and the kid's still alive so I guess I passed the interview 😂😂

Julie Campbell: I literally got turned down for a job at Blockbuster because I failed their "personality test." Ended up teaching kids and managing over 150 people.

Renee Roerig Burnes: I applied to work in a warehouse - was a taxidermy warehouse and I pulled pieces and parts to stuff into skins. Not what I expected to be doing. I was 15 and it was my first job.

Donna Keily-Heersink: That time a mentor pushed me to do something I didn’t think I would be good at, but I succeeded and had a rewarding experience.

Susan Mattos-Cunningham: Worked there for 15 years. Got promoted 5 times!

Matt Adams: Fresh out of high school, Interviewed for a job clear on the other side of town, just to test my interview skills. Joked around during the interview, asked for more than what I thought they’d pay me. 21 years later, still there... lol.

Anne: My first job out of college was as an “Assistant Manager” at one of those high-interest loan companies. Part of the job included going to client’s homes to get them to pay their loans. At one house, I cried along with the lady I was trying to get to pay. Yuck!

Mary: It all works out even if you have to take a job you don’t want. My first job ever, motel maid at the age of 15, gross cleaning up after people! Ended up retiring at the age of 59 after a great career as a CFO for 25 years.

Travis: Out of high school, applied for a job in the lab of the local hospital and ended up being the assistant autopsy technician.

Marcia: At a knitting mill turning mittens inside out. I was a “turner." Why turn them inside out? So they could sew them shut- then I’d have to turn them again.

Jake: When I was a kid I de-tasseled corn. Didn’t even get paid.

And two of our favorites:

Lauren: Cutting crusty armpits out of stained T-shirts for Procter & Gamble so they could test new detergents.